Speaker of South Korea`s National Assembly pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Moon Hee-sang has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

Moon Hee-sang then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Korean speaker enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

