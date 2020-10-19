Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliament hold meeting in Baku

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and her Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop first had a one-on-one meeting.

The meeting then continued with the participation of delegations.

