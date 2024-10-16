Special forces raid Ilan Shor's party bloc in Bălți

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the morning of October 16, five special forces buses were spotted near the office of the "Victory" party bloc in Bălți, a political alliance in which oligarch Ilan Shor plays a key role, News.Az reports.

The police confirmed that investigative actions are underway.Details: According to European Pravda, citing Newsmaker, the special forces were deployed as part of searches initiated by the prosecutor's office and the National Investigation Inspectorate. These actions are related to a potential attempt to manipulate the upcoming presidential elections and referendum on October 20.Police spokesperson Diana Fetco later confirmed the searches, stating that more detailed information would be provided in due course.The "Victory" electoral bloc was founded in Moscow in April 2024 by five parties linked to Ilan Shor, including the now-illegal "Shor" party in Moldova, along with its clone "Chance," "Revival," the "Alternative Force for Moldova’s Salvation," and Victorie ("Victory").In August, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) refused to register the bloc, citing the similarity in name with one of its member parties and the involvement of the banned "Shor" party.Earlier, searches were also conducted in offices and properties connected to the "Revival" party in Bălți, in relation to a case involving voter bribery and illegal party financing.On Sunday, a major investigative report aired on several leading television channels, detailing how Shor's political group bribed voters to participate in its events and campaigns, paying them with Russian funds.Last week, Moldovan authorities announced the arrest of three suspects following over 100 searches in connection with the illegal financing of political parties and voter bribery linked to Ilan Shor’s party.

News.Az