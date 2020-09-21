Speech by President Ilham Aliyev at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan, Chairman ofNon-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev made a speech in a video format at the high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
