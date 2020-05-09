Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Pashinyan’s visit to Shusha on the occasion of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha on the occasion of Victory Day.

MFA Spokesperson stated that speaking of "victory", "peace" and "security" by the Prime Minister of a country that has been occupying Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years and violating the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis, as well as making the heroism of fascist criminals a way of life, violating the principles of international law is the ultimate limit of hypocrisy.

"Pashinyan, who delivered a "victory" speech in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha, ignoring the demands of the entire international community, including UN Security Council resolutions, to end the occupation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories, probably understands that this justifies Armenia's baseless territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Irresponsible behavior undermines the possibility of a peaceful solution to the conflict," she said.

"This behavior of the Armenian leadership clearly shows that the aggressor country has demonstrated a fraudulent position in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, and its only goal is to strengthen the dangerous status quo based on the occupation.

However, we remind you that this intention of Armenia will never come true. It will liberate Azerbaijani territories from occupation and ensure its territorial integrity within its international borders, which is unequivocally supported by international law, international justice, and the international community. There is no other way to resolve the conflict and ensure peace and security in the region," Abdullayeva concluded.

