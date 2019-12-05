Sports area of primary school in China to be basically repaired with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sports area of Primary School No.2 in Malipo settlement of Yunnan province of China will be repaired with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerTag reports.

Speaking at the ceremony of the project’s presentation, ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Akram Zeynalli talked about historically formed friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, noting that current bilateral relations were advancing dynamically.

Underscoring that the sincere friendship and relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping relying on mutual trust conditioned the cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including the humanitarian sphere, the ambassador gave detailed information about the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Speaking at the event, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Malipo settlement Party Committee Lio Yan thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on behalf of the Malipo residents for such a noble act, saying that Malipo settlement was located at the border with Vietnam and considered to be one of the poorest settlements. Noting that the population of the settlement was 280 thousand and 1500 pupils were education at primary School No.2, he talked about the works carried out in China in the framework of the state program to remove poverty, emphasized that Azerbaijan’s support was of special importance within the program, appreciating it as an obvious example of Azerbaijan-China friendship.

At the end of the ceremony, a “Certificate of Donation” was presented to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on behalf of the Malipo settlement’s People’s Government and the Party Committee.

