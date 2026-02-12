Spurs extend win streak, beat Warriors 126-113

Wembanyama built on his 40-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers the previous night with another standout showing, helping San Antonio improve to 38-16 at the break, News.Az reports, citing AP.

After missing the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, the Spurs now hold the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Keldon Johnson contributed 21 points for San Antonio.

For Golden State, Draymond Green led the way with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Moses Moody and De’Anthony Melton each added 17 points.

The Warriors dropped to 29-26 entering the All-Star break, having lost three of their last five games while star guard Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a knee injury. Golden State hopes Curry will return after the break as the team looks to mount a late-season push.

San Antonio rallied from a 13-point deficit to cut the margin to four by halftime. However, the Warriors opened the third quarter with three consecutive three-pointers — two from Melton and one from Moody — extending their lead to 16.

The Spurs responded with a 24-8 run to close the third quarter, tying the game at 94 on Fox’s buzzer-beating jumper.

San Antonio took control in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama delivered an alley-oop dunk, a block and a three-pointer in less than a minute midway through the period, sparking a 10-point advantage. The Spurs maintained their edge to secure their first win over Golden State in three meetings this season.

Up next:

The Spurs will host the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 19 in Austin, Texas, while the Warriors will welcome the Boston Celtics the same day.