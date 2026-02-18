Sri Lanka secures $50M from World Bank for digital reform project

The initiative falls under the country’s Digital Economy Strategy 2025–2030 and is designed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of public services through digital platforms, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the Cabinet granted approval in October 2025 to seek financial support from international development partners.

Loan negotiations between relevant government stakeholders and the World Bank Group have since been finalized.

Under the agreed framework, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development will act as the borrower on behalf of the government, while GovTech Sri Lanka will oversee implementation of the project.