Yandex metrika counter

Sri Lankan presidential elections: Vote counting in progress

  • Politics
  • Share
Sri Lankan presidential elections: Vote counting in progress

In Sri Lanka, vote counting is underway following Saturday's Presidential election .

Unofficial results show leftist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake currently leading the race.

Among the 38 candidates, the three main contenders are incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and leftist candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      