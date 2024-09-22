Sri Lankan presidential elections: Vote counting in progress
In Sri Lanka, vote counting is underway following Saturday's Presidential election .
Unofficial results show leftist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake currently leading the race.
Among the 38 candidates, the three main contenders are incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and leftist candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
