SSS Deputy Chief: “Fight against cyber threats has been identified as a new direction of activity”

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the decree of the head of state, dated April 17, 2021, security of critical information infrastructure, as well as the fight against cyber threats were identified as a new direction of activity, said Deputy Chief of State Security Service (SSS) Ilgar Musayevat at the presentation of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) public association, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

According to him, new activity directions were established in SSS in this regard and are being developed on the basis of leading experiences.

“Strengthening the cyber defense of critical information infrastructures was analyzed. As a result of special cyber operation measures carried out by us, Azerbaijani Armed Forces were provided with the necessary support. It was seen during the Patriotic war that all agencies worked together and directed their strength to one direction in this field,” noted Ilgar Musayev.

News.Az