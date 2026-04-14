Sony brings Bloodborne to life in animated movie

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Sony Pictures announced during CinemaCon on Monday that it is developing an R-rated animated feature film based on the video game Bloodborne.

Although no specific details about the movie’s plot were disclosed, it is anticipated that the story will center on a hunter fighting monstrous creatures in the city of Yharnam, News.Az reports, citing IGN.

No information has yet been provided regarding the film’s director, screenwriter, voice cast, or release date.

The Bloodborne film is being produced by PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation, and YouTuber and gamer Seán McLoughlin, also known as JackSepticEye. Lyrical Media is co-financing the project alongside Sony Pictures.

The original Bloodborne game was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In its review of Bloodborne, IGN gave the action title a score of 9.1, describing it as “an amazing, exacting, and exhausting pilgrimage through a gorgeous land that imposes the feeling of approaching the bottom of a descent into madness.”

Bloodborne has made IGN’s list of horror game masterpieces, 25 best FromSoftware bosses, and it ranks third on our picks for the 100 Best PlayStation Games of All Time.

Recently, we learned that a Bloodborne remake was reportedly pitched by Bluepoint and accepted by Sony, but FromSoftware turned it down.

News.Az