Starbucks launches secret "The Devil Wears Prada" menu inspired by iconic characters

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Each of the four custom beverages is crafted to reflect the distinct personality and style of the movie's central characters: Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel.

While these drinks are not listed on the official menu boards, customers can order them by name or through specific ingredient modifications at participating locations, News.Az reports, citing Retail Times.

The collection features bold flavor profiles, ranging from the sharp and sophisticated Miranda Priestly (a black coffee based drink with "icy" foam) to the more eclectic and evolving Andy Sachs latte. The Emily Charlton beverage focuses on high-energy ingredients with a "biting" citrus twist, while the Nigel drink offers a polished, classic aesthetic. This release coincides with growing fan nostalgia for the film and provides a playful, fashion-forward way for customers to customize their daily caffeine fix.

News.Az