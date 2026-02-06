Starbucks wins dismissal of Missouri DEI discrimination lawsuit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starbucks has won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri that accused the company of using diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies to discriminate against employees and job applicants.

A U.S. federal judge in Missouri ruled that the state failed to provide evidence that Starbucks discriminated against any specific worker or applicant in the state. The decision marks a significant legal win for the coffee chain amid broader national debates over corporate diversity policies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. District Judge John Ross said the lawsuit did not demonstrate that Starbucks had discriminated against even a single Missouri resident. The case had alleged that the company used DEI initiatives as a cover for discrimination based on race, gender, and sexual orientation.

Missouri officials had argued that Starbucks tied executive pay to meeting diversity targets and used programs that gave advantages to certain groups in hiring, training, and promotions.

The lawsuit was part of a broader political and legal push in the United States targeting corporate diversity initiatives. In recent years, several companies have scaled back or restructured DEI programs amid political pressure and legal challenges.

The case focused on policies Starbucks adopted after nationwide protests in 2020, when many companies expanded diversity initiatives and reviewed hiring and workplace practices.

Starbucks has faced similar legal challenges in the past. In 2023, a federal judge dismissed a shareholder lawsuit challenging the company’s diversity policies, ruling that such issues were better addressed by lawmakers and corporate decision-makers rather than courts.

The Missouri lawsuit had sought to force Starbucks to change its employment policies and potentially pay damages, but the dismissal means the company is not required to alter its DEI programs as a result of this case.

News.Az