Iran hits US $1.1 bln worth of early-warning radar

Source: CNN

Iran managed to hit the AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. ballistic-missile detection system.

Iran managed to hit the AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. ballistic-missile detection system, News.Az reports, citing the Clash Report.

Satellite imagery shows confirmed damage to one radar face.

The AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is a $1.1 billion U.S.-built missile-warning system that detects ballistic missiles up to ~5,000 km and feeds data to regional defenses like THAAD and Patriot.


