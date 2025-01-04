Stargazers marvel at Venus and crescent Moon in rare celestial display - PHOTO

In the UK's Whitley Bay, a shining waxing crescent Moon glows with Venus to the right. Photo: PA Media

On Friday, stargazers worldwide were captivated by a spectacular celestial display as Venus shone brightly above a crescent Moon.

A crescent Moon and the planet Venus straddle a cross on top of Quebec Baptist Church in Ellaville, Georgia. Photo: Reuters

In Turkey's capital Ankara the Moon and Venus are seen together alongside the Kocatepe Mosque. Photo: Getty Images

Venus appears beside a crescent Moon in the night sky in Kolkata, India. Photo: Getty Images

The planet was visible to the naked eye from the UK to the US, Turkey and China, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Venus is often called the Evening Star or Morning Star because, when it is prominent, it appears like the brightest "star" in the sky.More astronomical delights are expected this new year, as January 2025 is going to be a good month to spot both Venus and Saturn. Make sure to take a look up into the sky on 18 January, as those planets will be appear just 2.2° apart.Stargazers may also be able to spot shooting stars blazing across the skies, as the Quadrantid meteor shower continues.This shower, which is expected to peak on Saturday, has been visible since 26 December and will continue until 12 January.Dr Robert Massey, deputy director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the UK, said observers hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial fireworks after sunset will need to get "as far away from light pollution as possible"."If you have the time to look out and the weather is good, then do take a look because it's a perfect new year treat."

News.Az