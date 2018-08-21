Start date of sacred month Muharram announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year the sacred month Muharram will start on September 11.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

"In 10 days, that is, on September 20, Ashura day will be marked," M. Gurbanli added.

According to him, in connection with the month of Muharram, the plan of the committee's activities will be implemented. Meetings and discussions will be held under the plan.

News.Az

News.Az