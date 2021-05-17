State curfew shortened in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian government has decided to shorten the curfew from 21:00-05:00 to 23:00-5:00.

Starting today curfew will begin at 23:00 instead of 21:00.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to receive consumers in their open spaces round the week starting this week.

Earlier they were unable to receive consumers on the weekend, Agenda.ge reported.

Georgia first imposed a curfew in March 2020. The country has reported 504 new cases of coronavirus, 2,038 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours.

News.Az

