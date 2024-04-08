State Department: US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

State Department: US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

State Department: US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate a dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on April 8, News.az reports.

He said the US has made very clear that the path forward for resolving this issue is ultimately at the bargaining table.

"I don't want to speak to any upcoming meetings, but we have always made clear that we welcome dialogue. When the Secretary has communicated with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, he has made clear that there needs to be dialogue between the two parties. We are happy to play whatever role we can to facilitate that dialogue and will continue to do so. But I don't want to preview any specific upcoming meetings," added Miller.

News.Az