State Program on Protection and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan approved

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpet Art in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018-2022, APA reports.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been charged to coordinate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the State Program and inform the President of Azerbaijan about the implementation of the State Program.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall resolve issues arising from this Order

The decree aims to protect and develop carpet weaving traditions, increase export potential in this area and ensure employment of the population.

