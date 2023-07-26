State Security Service’s “Bilgah” Recreation Center hosts opening of international summer school (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 24, the “Bilgah” Recreation Center belonging to the State Security Service hosted the opening ceremony of the international summer school Cyber Summer School - 2023 intended for schoolchildren and teenagers aged 12 to 16 years.

The summer school is organized by the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan and sponsored by Azerconnect LLC, Caspel, Cyberpoint, Techpro DC, and Huawei Technologies in partnership with Gesco, A2Z Technologies, CISCO, and Azerobot, News.Az reports.

The program will run until July 30 at Baku Higher Oil School.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from management officials of the aforementioned enterprises. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to explore the technological solutions and services offered by Caspel, Cyberpoint, Techpro DC, Huawei, A2Z Technologies, Cisco, and Azerobot companies.

The annual international summer school offers cybersecurity training, technological tours and a knowledge competition (CTF) for participants. This year, the program has expanded its scope and international reach. This year’s program is joined by a total of 125 participants, including teenagers from Azerbaijan, Israel, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The international summer school, which will be organized in English on a free basis is attended by people aged 12-16, who have the necessary knowledge of English and information technologies and who passed the competition. The training and practical seminars will be conducted by Azerbaijani, Israeli and Turkish experts at Baku Higher Oil School.

The project, launched in 2021, aims to foster friendship among participants from partner countries and to develop their knowledge, skills and passion for cybersecurity. The project also pursues a goal to identify talented youth with a special interest in cybersecurity and bring them together both nationally and internationally.

News.Az