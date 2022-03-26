Statement of Russian MoD contradicts the essence of Declaration on Allied Interaction: Defence Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses regret regarding the one-sided statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated March 26, 2022, which does not reflect the truth, the Ministry told News.az.

"On March 25, during a telephone conversation between Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, was discussed. During the conversation, the Azerbaijani side stated that the positions and deployment locations on spot are being clarified.

However, in the morning of March 26, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to sabotage the Azerbaijan Army Units. As a result of immediate measures, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments were forced to retreat," said the Ministry.

The Defense Ministry states that Azerbaijan is committed to the Joint Statement of November 10, 2020 and has not violated any of its provisions: "We regret to inform you that the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with article 4 of this Statement has not yet been carried out. Therefore, it is Armenia, not Azerbaijan, that violates the provisions of the Statement."

The Ministry of Defense states that the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation contradicts the essence of bilateral relations and the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed between the two countries on February 22, 2022: "There is no administrative and territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the territory of Azerbaijan. The name of the village mentioned in the statement is not Furukh, but Farrukh.

Regarding this, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan requests the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to completely withdraw the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community in accordance with the provisions of the Joint Statement, asks not to use the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" and correctly indicate the names of the territory of Azerbaijan."

