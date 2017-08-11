Statue of Muslim Magomayev to be erected in Kiev

A park in the heart of Kiev, Ukraine will be named after the world-famous opera and pop singer of Azerbaijan, composer Muslum Magomayev.

The Kiev City Administration has already issued permission for the construction of the statue at the park on the Sich Riflemen Street, AzerTag reported. The statue will be erected upon the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

The sculptor is Ukrainian People's Artist Seyfaddin Gurbanov. The height of the statue will be 6 meters. The park's opening is scheduled for late October.

Muslim Magomayev, dubbed the "King of Songs" and the "Soviet Sinatra" achieved iconic status in Russia and the post-Soviet countries, including his native Azerbaijan.

His vocal talent and charisma won the hearts and minds of audiences around the world.

A very important stage in mastering his vocal skills even further was his training in the "La Scala" Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s did benefit not only for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

He remained among the main supporters of the Italian school of singing throughout his life. Magomayev splendidly sang the leading arias of Figaro, Scarpia, Mephisto, Onegin.

The "Soviet Sinatra" Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008 and was laid to rest in Baku.

