Stefan Sejurne's baseless allegations against Azerbaijan - example of efforts to obstruct peace process - MFA

Baseless allegations against Azerbaijan made by Stephane Sejourne, European and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of France, during a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State in Paris on 2 April 2024, is another vivid example of France’s efforts to create a tension in the region and obstruct the peace process, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said while commenting on the allegations made against Azerbaijan by Stephane Sejourne, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State, News.Az reports.

"Presenting Armenia by France as a peaceful country, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, displaced almost one million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed massacres and crimes against humanity, demonstrates how fake is the policy of this country conducted both during its mediation period and folllowing the 44-day patriotic war.

At the same time, accusations against Azerbaijan in conducting aggressive rhetoric by the French side that is widely arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, are unacceptable.

At a time, when Azerbaijan is performing a responsible mission as the host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), we believe that refraining from calls aimed at damaging the country’s image and targeting our presidency will be more beneficial for France and our World.

It should be clear to everyone that the policy of countries like France covering up Armenia’s aggression in the last 30 years has not been helpful. Thus, the French side should understand that as long as she does not cease her destructive actions, it will not benefit both the damaged image of France and Armenia, which she defends by all means", he said.

News.Az