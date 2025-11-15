Curry scores 49 as Warriors edge Spurs 109–108 in NBA Cup thriller

Wembanyama delivered 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 38 minutes, but the Spurs dropped to 1–1 in Cup play, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Curry, who finished 16-for-26 from the field and 9-for-17 from deep, sealed the win with two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining — part of his highest-scoring game of the season.

Golden State swept the two-game set in San Antonio, mounting fourth-quarter comebacks in both games. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the consecutive matchups in the same arena created a “playoff feel.”

Tensions flared early in the fourth quarter when officials had to separate Draymond Green and Wembanyama three times as they battled for position on an inbounds play. Wembanyama dunked over Green on an alley-oop, but the basket was waved off due to a prior foul. Green picked up his fifth foul moments later and stormed off the court in protest.

With the Spurs up 108–107, Wembanyama blocked Jimmy Butler’s layup attempt with 33 seconds left, but San Antonio came up empty when De’Aaron Fox missed a jumper. Curry was fouled by Fox on the next possession and hit both free throws. Fox then missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Fox finished with 24 points and 10 assists, while Julian Champagnie added 14 for San Antonio. Butler scored 21 for Golden State, and Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard each added 10.

Up Next:

Warriors visit New Orleans on Sunday.

Spurs host Sacramento on Sunday.