Steps taken for the economic development of regions and results (ANALYTICS)

Azerbaijan ensures the development of the economy not only at the expense of the capital city but also regions. Accelerating the development of the regions by effectively using the unique existing potential of each region is chosen as a priority by the State.

A number of State Programs have been developed and implemented for the balanced and sustainable development of regions.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the "State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2004-2008)" on February 11, 2004, in order to implement systematic measures to achieve development in accordance with local conditions.

Following this program, the state has approved and implemented programs for 2008-2014 and 2014-2018 for the same purpose.

By the implementation of these state programs during the years 2004-2018, the gross domestic product increased by 3.3 times, including 2.8 times in the non-oil sector, 2.6 times in the industry, and 1.7 times in agriculture.

Works done within the framework of the state programs created a foundation for the development of the regions in the coming years and paved the way for the preparation of the new state program for 2019-2023.

Thus, in 2019, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023".

In general, through the implementation of these state programs, the quality of social infrastructure provision and entrepreneurship environment in the regions has been improved and it has encouraged the increase of investment, the opening of new enterprises and jobs, and the increase of employment of the population.

The liberation of territories as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War paved a new stage in the development of the regions of Azerbaijan. These areas have great potential in terms of agriculture, tourism, and energy. Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh Economic Regions were added to the list of regions covered by the "2019-2023" Program.

Special state programs are being implemented to reintegrate the liberated territories into the country's economy and ensure comfortable living in those areas after the "Great Return" of the population.

Azerbaijan pays special attention to the creation of industrial parks in the regions (Araz valley, Alat economic zone, etc.). The creation of educational institutions, youth centers, and public catering facilities in the regions further accelerates socio-economic development.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on the theme of promotion of socio-economic development of regions

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az