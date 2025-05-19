Stock market: Down, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slide after Moody’s credit warning

U.S. stock futures declined sharply on Monday as investors reacted to Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and fresh trade tensions tied to President Trump’s tariff remarks.

Moody’s cut the US government’s long-term credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 late Friday, citing escalating deficits and the increasing burden of refinancing debt amid elevated interest rates. The downgrade brings Moody’s in line with Fitch and S&P, which previously stripped the US of its top-tier rating.

The bearish tone in futures trading follows a bullish run for equities. Investors last week embraced news of a temporary US-China tariff truce, which sent all three major indexes to a banner week. The Nasdaq surged over 7%, while the S&P 500 added more than 5% in a five-day rally. The Dow climbed more than 3%, finishing Friday’s session up more than 300 points.

Asian markets saw a similar reversal of last week's upward trajectory after the release of disappointing Chinese economic data.

With Wall Street hungry for any tariff news, Trump provided some on social media with a broadside at US retail giant Walmart (WMT), urging the company to "eat the tariffs." It represented the latest pushback from the president against companies showing consumers the cost of his economic moves, after a brief tit-for-tat last month with Amazon (AMZN).