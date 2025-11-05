Stock market holiday today: NSE & BSE closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian stock market remains closed today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are shut across all segments including equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGRs).

Commodity trading is also suspended at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for both morning and evening sessions. Normal operations across markets will resume on Thursday, November 6, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

This mid-week holiday marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The closure also limits the trading week to four sessions.

The holiday follows a weak trading day on Tuesday, when benchmark indices declined amid continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and cautious global sentiment. The Sensex fell over 500 points, while the Nifty lost nearly 170 points ahead of key international economic data releases.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day is celebrated across India and globally with prayers, processions, and community service.

According to the 2025 trading calendar, today marks the second market holiday for November. Only one more holiday remains for the year—December 25, Christmas. Markets also remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.

Analysts expect investors to turn their attention back to quarterly earnings, global economic signals, and commodity price movements once trade resumes on Thursday, especially as FIIs have remained net sellers in recent days.

News.Az