+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 30, an international video conference titled "Chronicle of Victory: The Victorious Leader of a Triumphant Nation" was held in Stockholm, Sweden's capital, to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh War.

The event, attended by approximately 70 guests, was organized by the International Foundation of Azerbaijanis (Sweden), the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Sweden, Caucasus University (Turkiye), and the Turkic World Culture and Art Publishing House (Turkiye), News.Az reports citing local media.

Speakers at the conference included Emil Mirzayev, co-founder of the International Foundation of Azerbaijanis, Professor Hikmat Javadov, the foundation’s secretary-general, Orkhan Namatov, an employee of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Sweden, Konul Eyvazova, director of the Shamakhi Heydar Aliyev Center, and others.

The event served as an important platform for discussing the historical significance of Azerbaijan’s Victory and strengthening international cooperation in the fields of science, culture, and public diplomacy.

Participants noted that the Victory in Karabakh was made possible by the unity and will of the people, their unwavering faith in their homeland, and the courageous and determined actions of Azerbaijan’s valiant army, which transformed this unity into a historic triumph.

It was emphasized that a special role in achieving the Victory belongs to President Ilham Aliyev, who has established himself as a reformist leader. In addition to preserving the independence gained in the early 1990s, he has redefined the country’s development path in the 21st century. His presidency is built on the political foundation laid by Heydar Aliyev, characterized by a unique blend of continuity and innovation, implementing bold strategies for economic diversification, military modernization, and active diplomatic engagement.

Attention was also drawn to the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe, which actively contributes to preserving national identity, strengthening ties with the homeland, and conveying Azerbaijan’s truths to the global community.

News.Az