Stoltenberg: NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO is not a part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NATO Secretary-General said on Wednesday.

“I reminded the [Armenian] president that NATO is not part of this conflict. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been valued NATO partners for more than 25 years,” said Jens Stoltenberg in a joint news conference with Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian.

“NATO is deeply concerned by ongoing violations of the cease-fire, which have caused tragic loss of life,” said Stoltenberg, adding that ending hostilities and sufferings is important for both the alliance and international security.

“It is vital that all sides now show restraint, observe the cease-fire, and de-escalate. Any targeting of civilians is unacceptable and must stop,” he said.

Earlier, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appealed to NATO to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

