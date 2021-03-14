Stopping vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan, Turkey ‘discrimination’, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that the WHO and UNICEF have stopped a COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan and Turkey is discrimination, Coskun Basbug, a Turkish military expert told News.Az.

He stressed that showing some political interests in the health sector is not only disgusting, but it is also against humanity.

“Some powers, which are irritated by Azerbaijan-Turkish brotherhood, show their objection in this way, but it is not professional,” Basbug said, emphasizing the importance of differentiating between politics and healthcare.

“Some powers, as always, show their insidious interests by acting in this way. It is an inhuman act,” the expert added.

