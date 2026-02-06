Storm Leonardo batters Spain and Portugal, leaving at least one dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Leonardo has swept across the Iberian Peninsula, triggering floods, landslides, and widespread disruption in Spain and Portugal, leaving at least one person dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, with authorities issuing warnings on Thursday.

In Portugal, officials declared a red alert for the Tagus River basin in the Santarem District, citing a high risk of severe flooding caused by persistent rainfall linked to the Leonardo weather depression, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The National Civil Protection Authority warned that riverside areas must be evacuated within seven hours. Emergency services have been activated across Santarem, where the flow of the Tagus River has doubled in recent days.

Flooding has also intensified in southern Portugal since Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of residents and the deployment of semi-rigid boats provided by the navy, the Correio da Manha newspaper reported. Four additional people were rescued on Thursday, bringing the total number of rescues to 93. Authorities confirmed that a 70-year-old man died on February 4 after his car was swept away near a flooded dam.

In Spain, the storm caused extensive damage in Andalusia. Authorities ordered the complete evacuation of Grazalema, in the province of Cadiz, after more than 800 liters of rain per square meter fell over the course of a week. The rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and destabilized infrastructure, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Torrential downpours flooded homes and streets, while landslides were reported in the higher areas of the town. Transport across Andalusia has been severely disrupted, with rail traffic almost entirely suspended, more than 150 roads closed, and multiple flights at Málaga–Costa del Sol Airport diverted or canceled due to strong winds.

Emergency services are continuing the search for a 35-year-old woman who was swept away by river currents in Sayalonga, in Malaga. More than 4,000 residents across the region have been evacuated amid the extreme risk of rivers overflowing.

Since Storm Leonardo began, authorities have recorded more than 7,000 storm-related incidents across Andalusia.

Meteorologists warned that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to persist in parts of Spain and Portugal in the coming days, urging residents to follow official safety guidance and avoid travel in affected areas.

