Yandex metrika counter

Storm Nils leaves 450,000 without power in France

  • World
  • Share
Storm Nils leaves 450,000 without power in France
Photo: AFP

A powerful storm that swept across southern France has left around 450,000 households without electricity, grid operator Enedis said Friday, a day after violent winds and heavy rain battered the region.

The storm, named Nils, tore through parts of southern France on Thursday, uprooting trees, flooding roads and disrupting transportation, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Severe weather also affected northern Spain and parts of Portugal, forcing the cancellation of flights, trains and ferry services while causing widespread road disruption.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

French authorities said a truck driver was killed after a tree smashed through his windscreen. In Spain, dozens of people were injured in weather-related incidents, while in Portugal a viaduct partially collapsed due to flooding.

French meteorologists described Storm Nils as “unusually strong.” Enedis said it had deployed around 3,000 personnel to restore power as quickly as possible.

By around 6:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, the company said it had restored electricity to approximately half of the 900,000 customers initially affected.

“Flooding complicates repairs because the fields are waterlogged and some roads are blocked,” Enedis crisis director Herve Champenois told reporters during a Thursday press briefing.

Residents across southern France expressed shock at the storm’s intensity.

“During the night, you could hear tiles lifting, rubbish bins rolling down the street — it was crazy,” said Eugenie Ferrier, 32, who lives in the village of Roaillan near Bordeaux in southwestern France.

Forecasters said the storm had moved eastward away from France by Thursday, though some areas remained under alert due to the continued risk of flooding.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      