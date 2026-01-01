Strasbourg’s Rosenior emerges as Chelsea manager frontrunner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Enzo Maresca as Chelsea head coach.

Maresca, 45, left his role on Thursday amid internal tensions with the club’s hierarchy and ownership. Chelsea have begun the process of finding his successor, with Rosenior, an Englishman, understood to be the frontrunner, though other candidates remain under consideration, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Rosenior, 41, who previously managed Hull, currently works at Strasbourg, whose owners are BlueCo — the consortium that purchased Chelsea in 2022. He reportedly enjoys significant backing within Chelsea, and sources indicate that Strasbourg are already considering potential replacements should he depart.

Porto's Francesco Farioli has also been mooted as a potential contender.

Before appointing Maresca in 2024, Chelsea interviewed Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi, Ipswich counterpart Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank, who was then at Brentford but has since moved to Tottenham.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva have also been linked with the role in the past, though it is unclear if they are now contenders.

The club will not change their style of play, so it is highly unlikely they would move for Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane will lead the side for Sunday's match against Manchester City, and is on media duties for a news conference to preview the game on Friday.

A social media post from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez indicated that Maresca's backroom team have also departed the club.

News.Az