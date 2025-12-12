‘Street Fighter’ returns with new live-action teaser - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teaser trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming live-action “Street Fighter” film, showcasing Chun-Li, Ken, Ryu, and other iconic characters from the beloved video game series.

The trailer premiered during the 2025 Game Awards, where the film’s cast appeared onstage to present the first official look, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Set in 1993, the new “Street Fighter” movie follows an official synopsis stating that estranged fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are drawn back into battle when the enigmatic Chun-Li (Callina Liang) enlists them for the next World Warrior Tournament — a fierce contest driven by destiny and conflict. Hidden behind the high-stakes competition is a dangerous conspiracy that ultimately forces Ryu and Ken to confront each other as well as the shadows of their past. Failure to do so, the synopsis warns, means “it’s game over.”

In addition to Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and Callina Liang, the cast includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

“Street Fighter” is directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Legendary co-produced with Japanese video game developer Capcom, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film.

“Street Fighter” hits theaters Oct. 16, 2026.

