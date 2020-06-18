Strict quarantine regime to be applied in several districts of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a detailed analysis of the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, it was decided to extend the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until August 1.

According to News.Az, the due statement came from the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva while speaking at a briefing by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, according to her, from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on July 5, a toughened quarantine regime will be introduced. On the territory of Baku, Ganja, Sumgait, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Lankaran, Jalilabad, and Absheron districts, the rule of receiving SMS permissions will be applied, as well as local service will be suspended in shopping centers, catering facilities.

"The activities of hairdressers and beauty salons, museums will also be suspended. Persons over 65 are not prohibited from movement, but they are strongly advised not to leave their homes. The Baku Metro will operate, parks and recreation centers will be open," said Abdullayeva.

News.Az

