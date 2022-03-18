Yandex metrika counter

Strong earthquake reportedly hits Japan

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's northeastern prefecture of Iwate on Friday, News.az reports.

Kyodo cited the country's Meteorological Agency as saying that the earthquake occurred at around 14:25 GMT with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The agency added that the earthquake occurred in waters off Iwate's northern coast at a depth of about 12.5 miles.

The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.


