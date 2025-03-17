Strong winds and snowfall ground more than 60 flights in Japan - VIDEO

Strong winds and snowfall ground more than 60 flights in Japan - VIDEO

More than 60 flights in Japan have been canceled due to severe weather conditions, including strong winds and heavy snowfall.

According to airlines operating flights to and from airports in Hokkaido, a total of 61 flights have been canceled due to snowfall, News.Az reports, citing NHK World Japan.

All flights to and from Nakashibetsu, Wakkanai and Monbetsu have been canceled. All Monday morning flights serving Kushiro, Memanbetsu and Obihiro were also canceled.

Airline companies say more cancellations may follow depending on the weather. They are calling on passengers to check the latest information.

A strong cold air mass is also expected to bring heavy snow to northern Japan. In the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, snowfall is expected to reach up to 60 centimeters in Hokkaido and as much as 40 centimeters in Tohoku.

Rough seas are expected in the area, and in eastern Hokkaido, the low-pressure system and northerly winds are likely to cause rising tide levels.

Weather officials are calling on people to be cautious about blizzards, snowdrifts, traffic disruptions caused by heavy snow, windstorms and high waves. They are also urging people in Hokkaido to be on the alert for flooding due to high tides.

News.Az