Study links regular egg consumption to lower Alzheimer’s risk

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A new long-term study from Loma Linda University Health has suggested that regular egg consumption may be linked to a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in older adults.

The research, published in the Journal of Nutrition, analyzed data from the Adventist Health Study-2, which involved around 40,000 participants. Scientists followed participants for an average of more than 15 years and used Medicare medical records to identify diagnosed cases of Alzheimer’s disease, News.Az reports, citing Knowridge.

Researchers found that people who ate eggs more frequently appeared to have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease compared with those who never ate eggs.

According to the study, participants who consumed eggs one to three times per month had a 17 percent lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Those who ate eggs two to four times per week showed around a 20 percent lower risk, while people who ate eggs at least five times weekly had up to a 27 percent lower risk.

Dr. Joan Sabaté, the lead investigator and professor at the Loma Linda University School of Public Health, said the findings suggest moderate egg consumption may support brain health in older adults.

Scientists believe eggs may help because they contain nutrients important for brain function, including choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids.

Choline helps produce acetylcholine, a chemical involved in memory and learning that allows brain cells to communicate. Researchers noted that Alzheimer’s disease is associated with the breakdown of these communication systems.

The study also highlighted lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds that may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in brain tissue. Oxidative stress is believed to contribute to aging and neurodegenerative diseases.

Researchers examined eggs consumed in many forms, including boiled, fried and scrambled eggs, as well as eggs contained in baked and processed foods.

However, scientists stressed that the study was observational and does not prove that eggs directly prevent Alzheimer’s disease. They noted that participants in the Adventist Health Study generally maintain healthier lifestyles, including plant-rich diets, regular exercise and lower smoking and alcohol use.

Experts said the findings add to growing evidence that long-term nutrition and lifestyle habits may influence brain aging and dementia risk over time.

Researchers called for further studies to better understand how nutrients found in eggs may affect brain health and whether certain groups benefit more than others.

News.Az