Sudanese army says entered capital of South Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sudanese army on Tuesday announced that its units have entered Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State in southern Sudan, after more than two years of siege under the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allied forces.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have broken the siege on Kadugli and entered the city," the SAF Special Work Forces said in a brief statement, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES CVC strikes $1.2B deal for US credit manager Marathon

What the Davos BlackRock deal means for Azerbaijan’s economy

Auction Technology rejects $658M bid from FitzWalter

Iran reveals amount of damage protests have caused

Meanwhile, a military commander confirmed to Xinhua that the SAF forces entered Kadugli and have begun securing key facilities, driving RSF forces "out of their positions in and around the city."

He said the next phase would focus on stabilizing security, protecting civilians, and reopening roads to allow humanitarian aid into the area.

Sudanese army soldiers posted video footage filmed outside the headquarters of the 14th Infantry Division in Kadugli, showing army units entering the city amid chants from troops, the deployment of military vehicles, and the raising of the Sudanese flag.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a conflict between the SAF and the RSF, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions inside and outside the country.

News.Az