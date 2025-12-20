US pushes for ceasefire as Sudan violence escalates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan as violence escalates in the strategic Kordofan region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the fighting as “horrifying” and warned that all those involved will face lasting condemnation.

Since early December, clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed at least 100 civilians and displaced more than 50,000 people. The heaviest fighting has shifted from Darfur to Kordofan, with residential areas of Dilling targeted in recent days. Experts warn that El-Obeid, North Kordofan’s capital, could soon be affected, potentially impacting over half a million people, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Rubio emphasized that external weapons supplies are fueling the conflict and highlighted the US role in pushing outside actors to encourage both sides toward negotiations. He noted that while ceasefire agreements are often reached, they frequently fail when one side believes it has battlefield momentum.

The conflict, now entering its third year, has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, creating the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Attacks on medical facilities have accounted for more than 80 percent of healthcare-related deaths globally this year, according to the World Health Organization.

