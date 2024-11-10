Sullivan confirmed the disbursement of the remaining $6 billion for Kyiv

Sullivan confirmed the disbursement of the remaining $6 billion for Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The current U.S. administration intends to allocate all funds that Congress approved for aid to Ukraine.

According to News.Az , U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated this on CBS.When asked about what President Joe Biden plans to do with the remaining $6 billion approved by Congress for aid to Ukraine, Sullivan said, “President Biden made it clear when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was here in Washington a few months ago that we will spend all the resources provided by Congress, on time and in full. By the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, we will have directed the full amount of resources and aid approved by Congress to Ukraine.”Sullivan emphasized that over the next 70 days, Biden will have the opportunity to convey to Congress and the incoming administration that the United States "should not abandon Ukraine, as abandoning Ukraine would lead to even greater instability in Europe."

News.Az