Suns dominate Lakers 132-108 as Brooks scores 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dillon Brooks poured in 25 points, Devin Booker added 21, and the Phoenix Suns broke the game open after halftime to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-108 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers were without five-time All-Star Luka Dončić, sidelined by a lower leg contusion, but welcomed back Austin Reaves after he missed three games with a left calf strain, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Reaves came off the bench to score 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while LeBron James led Los Angeles with 23 points. The loss marked the Lakers’ second straight defeat.

Phoenix, which has won two of three meetings with the Lakers this season, carried a 10-point lead into halftime and quickly stretched the margin to 99-72 midway through the third quarter. The Suns entered the fourth quarter ahead 112-86 after erupting for 45 points in the third, shooting 16 of 22 from the field (72.7%).

Brooks scored 12 points in the decisive third quarter and finished the night 10 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old entered the game averaging a career-high 21.7 points per contest.

All five Suns starters reached double figures in scoring. Mark Williams posted 18 points and nine rebounds, Collin Gillespie added 16 points, and Booker also handed out 11 assists. The Suns have now won two of their last three games.

Phoenix led 67-57 at halftime, with Brooks and Booker each scoring 13 points as the Suns shot 60% from the field before the break. James had 18 points for the Lakers in the first half.

Up next:

Lakers host Houston on Thursday.

Suns visit New Orleans on Friday.

News.Az