Suns dominate Warriors 130-105 with big performances from Booker, Durant

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns with 31 points and 11 assists, while Kevin Durant added 19 points against his former team in a 130-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Nick Richards added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 21 points off the bench for Phoenix.

Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't score until hitting a short jumper 7:38 before halftime on just his second shot of the game and finished with 14 points — going 1 for 6 from 3-point range. He missed his initial four tries from deep before connecting with 11:12 remaining in the game.

Moses Moody came off the bench to score 17 point for Golden State, which had hoped to build some momentum from an impressive 116-109 victory over Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Takeaways

Suns: Booker shot 7 of 15 in the first half and 12 for 23 overall with five 3s. He needs 60 points to pass Walter Davis and become the Suns’ career scoring leader. ... Phoenix, coming off a 121-113 home loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, has won six of eight.

Warriors: C Kevon Looney broke his nose against the Thunder and wore a protective mask. ... Coach Steve Kerr gave big man Quinten Post a second straight start after he played just eight minutes and fouled three times Wednesday. He had nine points and eight rebounds.

Key moment

Grayson Allen had an alley-oop dunk off a nearly three-quarter court bounce pass from Booker late in the first half. llen scored five straight points starting with that sequence as the Suns took a 62-51 halftime lead.

Key stat

Aside from Moody and Brandin Podziemski going 4 of 7 on 3s, the Warriors struggled, finishing 16 for 44.

Up next

The Suns visit the Trail Blazers on Saturday night for a back-to-back and the first of two straight at Portland over three days, while the Warriors host Orlando on Monday night.

