+ ↺ − 16 px

Super Typhoon Ragasa is bearing down on Hong Kong, with the No. 3 Strong Wind Signal currently in force. The Hong Kong Observatory announced it will upgrade to the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal at 2:20 p.m. today.

Heng Fa Chuen, a coastal area often hit hard during typhoons, experienced waves as high as 2 to 3 meters crashing ashore around 1 p.m., flooding pedestrian walkways. Nearby housing estates have installed flood barriers and sandbags in preparation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Source: Stheadline

Viral videos circulating online show seawater surging into storm drains along Shing Tai Road.

Source: Stheadline

The intense water pressure forced manhole covers to burst open, shooting jets of water several stories high, resembling giant fountains.

Source: Stheadline

News.Az