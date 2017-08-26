Suriname president hails opportunities for developing relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Suriname Desire Delano Bouterse has emphasized the opportunities for developing relations with Azerbaijan as he received credentials of ambassador Elkhan Polukhov.

President Delano Bouterse asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the President and people of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Ambassador Polukhov said he would spare no efforts to contribute to deepening Azerbaijan-Suriname ties.

The Suriname President and the Azerbaijani ambassador discussed a wide range of issues relating to bilateral relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az