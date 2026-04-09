Suspect in Ukrainian refugee murder ruled unfit for trial

The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., is charged in connection with the August 2025 killing of 23-year-old Zarutska, who had moved to the United States in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Brown’s defense team has requested a six-month delay in upcoming legal hearings, including a capital case proceeding, to allow for mandatory competency evaluations. Prosecutors have agreed to postpone the hearing for 180 days.

Court records indicate that Brown was previously assessed at a psychiatric facility and found unable to proceed with trial due to mental health concerns.

Brown faces both state and federal charges, including murder committed on public transportation and first-degree murder. The case remains eligible for capital punishment under North Carolina law.

Legal filings show that competency hearings are required before the trial can continue, and the defendant will remain subject to further psychiatric evaluation during this period.

Zarutska’s killing drew widespread attention in the United States, partly due to viral video footage of the incident and subsequent political reactions. The case has also been cited in broader debates about crime policy and the criminal justice system.

Authorities have not yet announced a timeline for when the trial will resume.