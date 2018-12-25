Suspected murderer of woman and her son arrested in Armenia 25 Dec in 12:00

Suspected murderer of woman and her son arrested in Armenia 25 Dec in 12:00

The man suspected of murdering an elderly woman and her son Sunday night in the town of Berd in Tavush province was arrested, the Armenian Investigative Committee reported.

According to the press release, the man, 27, a resident of Tavush province, was caught while he was trying to leave the country, ARKA reported.

It was reported earlier that a murderer stabbed an 87-year-old woman and her 57-year-old son to death by a knife.

A forensic examination is ordered. The preliminary investigation is under way .

News.Az

