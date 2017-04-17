Suspected organizer of St. Petersburg metro attack detained near Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

One man suspected of organizing the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro has been detained near Moscow on Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service said in a statement, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

Russian security operatives have detained a suspected organizer of the recent terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway, the FSB said in a statement Monday.

"Russia's Federal Security Service in the framework of the criminal case initiated by Russia's Investigative Committee over the terrorist act of April 3, 2017 in the metro of the city of St. Petersburg, on April 17, 2017 detained in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region one of the organizers of the crime under investigation, a native of the Central Asian region, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990, who trained the suicide attacker, Akbarzhon Jalilov," it said.

