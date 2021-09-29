Sweden lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions in the country on Wednesday, announcing that the pandemic has been brought under full control, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country announced limited COVID-19-related restrictions that began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 29, The Public Health Directorate said in a statement

After Denmark and Norway, Sweden is the third Scandinavian country to totally abolish coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to the statement, rules such as wearing a mask at airports and on planes where international rules apply, as well as PCR testing, will continue to be enforced.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Foreign Ministry announced in a separate statement that all travel bans will be lifted on Oct. 1, 2021.

On Sept. 20, a travel restriction for Turkish citizens with double vaccination certificates was lifted.

According to the statement, the first dose of vaccination is administered to 83.6% of those over the age of 18, while the proportion of those who received two doses is 76%. While the country has started the third dose on Wednesday, it added.

According to the Public Health Institute, the number of people who have died in Sweden due to the deadly virus has risen to 14,851 and the number of cases has surpassed 1.14 million.

News.Az

News.Az