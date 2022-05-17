Sweden looks forward to cooperating together with Turkiye within NATO, Prime Minister says

Sweden looks forward to cooperating together with Turkiye within NATO, Prime Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland and Sweden will hand in their NATO application Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Stockholm, News.az reports citing CNN

"Democracy has won," Niinistö said.

"This whole spring has been a triumph for democracy in Finland" he said, referring to the overwhelming support Finland's NATO application received in parliament today, and the support among the Finnish people.

"Sweden also looks forward to cooperating together with Turkiye within NATO,” Andersson said.

News.Az